JEA warns of scammers targeting customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA on Tuesday warned that the utility has seen an increase in reports of scammers targeting its customers.

“Most commonly, the reports indicate that scammers are very pushy and request money be paid within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection. They generally ask customers to send a payment through CashApp, Zelle or a personal check,” JEA said.

JEA said it’s working to get these numbers shut down.

In the meantime, if you are targeted by a scammer, or if you are not sure if a call, text or email you receive is legitimate, JEA urges you to call 904-665-6000.

JEA also offers these tips to customers: