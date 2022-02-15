JEA warns of scammers targeting customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA on Tuesday warned that the utility has seen an increase in reports of scammers targeting its customers.
“Most commonly, the reports indicate that scammers are very pushy and request money be paid within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection. They generally ask customers to send a payment through CashApp, Zelle or a personal check,” JEA said.
JEA said it’s working to get these numbers shut down.
In the meantime, if you are targeted by a scammer, or if you are not sure if a call, text or email you receive is legitimate, JEA urges you to call 904-665-6000.
JEA also offers these tips to customers:
- Never provide or confirm personal information — like your Social Security number and date of birth — or financial information — such as banking account information or debit or credit card information — to anyone initiating contact with you — whether by phone, in-person or email, claiming to be a utility company representative.
- Never purchase a prepaid card or respond via a mobile payment app to avoid service interruptions. JEA does not accept payments via cash apps.
- Scammers can be very threatening. Customers should record the toll-free number, hang up and call JEA at 904-665-6000.
- Customers who feel that they are in physical danger should first call 911.
- Visit jea.com/scams for a comprehensive list of what to look for.