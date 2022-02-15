Nassau County woman wins $1M prize playing scratch-off game

A 62-year-old Nassau County woman claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Flash Foods on South 14th Street in Fernandina Beach. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $20 game launched in October 2018. The Gold Rush Classic’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.99.