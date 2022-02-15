Remains identified as Jacksonville woman who vanished in August 2020: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that human remains, which were discovered on Oct. 8, 2020, have been positively identified by a medical examiner as those of Brittany Palmer, who vanished in August of that year.

The remains were located in an abandoned cemetery at the intersection of Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue. The medical examiner said there was no evidence of foul play and that toxicology reports are pending.

In August 2021 — one year after Palmer, 23, disappeared — her mother, Vontria Mobley, announced a reward of $5,000 for anyone with information about her daughter’s whereabouts.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Palmer was last seen Aug. 22, 2020. The cause of death, according to investigators, is undetermined.