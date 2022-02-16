1st new condo to be built at Jax Beach in over 15 years nearly sold out before construction starts

Rendering shows the plan for Azure, a new boutique condo development in Jacksonville Beach. (Related Group)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A new, modern condominium building is coming to Jacksonville Beach for the first time in more than 15 years.

Azure celebrated its groundbreaking Wednesday for the boutique condo development, which is nearly sold out.

Miami-based developer The Related Group purchased the land last year for $9.9 million, according to an article in the Jacksonville Business Journal. It will be the first condo development in the area since 2005, a brochure for the oceanfront residences shows.

The property, located at 1401 1st St. S., will feature 26 units with three- and four-bedroom residences. According to a news release, only three units remain unsold.

“Not only is Azure the first of its kind, it’s also the very last of its scale that will be built on Jacksonville Beach,” the condo’s website says. “This is the first, last, and best opportunity to purchase an oceanfront condominium home at a whole new level of luxury.”

The condos start at -- get ready for this -- $3.7 million.

Here are some of the building features and amenities condo owners can expect:

Contemporary and innovative architecture by Arquitectonica

Large oceanfront pool and landscaped pool deck

Lush private green spaces for gathering

Steam room, sauna and massage room

State-of-the-art fitness center

Multiple indoor and outdoor private lounge areas for residents only

Outdoor bar and fire pit

Dedicated game room

Five-star concierge services

On-site parking garage

24-hour doorman

Curated collection of museum-quality art selected to complement the indoor and outdoor spaces throughout the community

An opening date for the condo has not yet been determined. Click here for more information.

The groundbreaking comes during what’s being called an affordability crisis. Housing prices have skyrocketed, as real estate agents say the inventory is low, but the demand is huge. Renters have also faced exorbitant hikes.