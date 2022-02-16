Air travelers have another food option at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville based coffee shop, Southern Grounds, opened Wednesday at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). The coffee house is located on Concourse A, and has menu items like the Grits Bowl, Avocado Toast and Baja Ancient Grain Bowl. The menu also includes a large variety of craft coffee beverages and craft beer.

The new Southern Grounds airport location is part of a 10-year contract valued at $60 million.

Southern Grounds coffee shop opens at JAX on February 16, 2022 (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“Southern Grounds is a perfect addition to the terminal as we work to bring more local Northeast Florida dining options to the airport,” JAA CEO Mark VanLoh said. “Travelers can now enjoy fantastic coffee and excellent food from one of Jacksonville’s finest establishments.”

Southern Grounds collaborates with chefs and farmers from around the Southeast to craft menu items that are sourced from local purveyors, whenever possible. Southern Grounds serves all-day options, with a keen focus on healthful goodness and sustainable ingredients. Busy travelers will find gluten-free, vegetarian, and health-forward options for various eating preferences, as well as a convenient selection of freshly prepared, grab-and-go items.

Ribbon cutting for Southern Grounds at JAX February 16, 2022 (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Southern Grounds has locations in Neptune Beach, San Marco and Avondale. The JAX opening marks Southern Grounds’ first airport location with a second location coming soon to the pre-security center court area.