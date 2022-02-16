ATF, DEA-involved operation nets 7 arrests in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County deputies on Tuesday assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration with an operation in the community, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The operation followed several months of investigation and cooperation, and it resulted in the arrest of seven people on various weapons and narcotics offenses.

“We have heard and share the concerns from many in our community about violent crime and appreciate our citizens cooperating with us in these investigations,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a prepared statement.

Specific details were not immediately available, the Sheriff’s Office said, as the cases remain active.