911 call leads police to man’s body in Sherwood Forest home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Thursday inside a home in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said police and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded shortly before 9 a.m. to Roanoke Boulevard, just east of Sibbald Road, after someone in the neighborhood called 911.

Inside a home, police said, a man was found dead. Police said he had at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators said there was also blood outside the house.

The medical examiner’s office was called.

Detectives will be canvassing the neighborhood as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).