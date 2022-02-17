Jax Beach police plead for information in death of father of 4 gunned down in front of 2-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A 33-year-old father of four killed Wednesday night in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department made a plea to the public the next day, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Officers were called just after 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person being shot in the area of Jacksonville Drive and Sanctuary Way North. The man died at the scene. The 2-year-old was not injured.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Sgt. Tonya Tator, with the Police Department, asked anyone living along the route in the map below who has seen anything suspicious in their home security systems relating to a black SUV between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to call the Police Department at 904-270-1661 so officers can go look at the video.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department asked residents along the route shown in this map to contact officers if they have any home security camera footage between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday involving a black SUV. (Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

Police urged anyone else with information to contact them as well.

Tator said police did find handgun shell casings at the scene. Tator said they also discovered a damaged tire at the scene, but it’s unknown at this point whether it’s related to the investigation.

Jacksonville Beach police said they do not yet know whether this damaged tire is related to the investigation. (Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

Detectives continue to investigate.