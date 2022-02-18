Man, woman arrested after child found in soiled bed, St. Johns County deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details in this report to be graphic in nature. Discretion advised.

A man and woman were arrested Thursday and face charges of child neglect, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Darcy Sargent, 52, and Joseph Sargent, 56, were taken into custody. Investigators said their arrest was the result of paramedics calling law enforcement for assistance while responding to a call about an injured child.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s alleged that sometime last month a child had fallen and was injured to the point that the child was bedridden. Deputies said the child was found in their bed with feces and urine surrounding them.

Paramedics took the child to the hospital after deputies said it appeared the child was in poor health and had not been seen by a doctor.

Deputies got a search warrant and collected evidence from the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Department of Children and Families was notified.

The case remains under investigation.

Court documents show that last September, Darcy and Joseph Sargent both received a criminal summons after they were accused of failing to regularly send a child to school. According to the complaint, an elementary age child living in their home had 41 unexcused absences from school. The couple avoided prosecution by entering into a diversion program.