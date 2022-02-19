Crash involving JTA bus blocks lanes of Beach Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash that involved a Jacksonville Transit Authority bus blocked all lanes of Beach Boulevard on Friday night.

All lanes were blocked in both directions, authorities said.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one person was critical and another two were in serious condition. Additional details about the crash were not immediately provided.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the crash affected traffic between Bridgewater Circle and Boulevard Court. Traffic was being re-rerouted onto Carmichael Avenue.