Family honors memory of fallen JFRD engineer with birthday bonfire

JFRD Engineer Michael Freeland died in the line of duty in December while performing a rescue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fallen Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Engineer Michael Freeland would have turned 37 on Saturday.

Freeland died in the line of duty in December while performing a rescue for a driver who had struck a concrete utility pole.

Freeland’s family wanted to honor his memory Saturday and celebrate the significant impact he made on the community -- and the didn’t want to do it alone.

So they’re throwing a bonfire celebration in his honor, featuring a low country boil, at a local farm.

Freeland’s mother said he loved birthdays and celebrations and she knows Saturday’s event was something he would have wanted.

The party will feature a DJ, food, lights and friends and family having a good time.

At first, the celebration was going to be small, but his mother said she’s expecting hundreds to show up.

“I thought about everybody who was involved in his life and has been giving back to me I wanted them to be able to experience this,” Terona Feacher said. “We should all be able to experience it together.”

Ad

JSO will be directing traffic.

The family said the bonfire symbolizes Freeland’s work with JFRD and serves as a way to bring everyone in the community together.