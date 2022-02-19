Man found guilty of manslaughter in overdose death of Jacksonville woman

A man is facing up to 60 years in the Florida State Prison following a manslaughter conviction in a drug overdose death, according to a news release Friday from the Office of the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.

Derrick Smith, 50, was arrested in 2021 on charges of manslaughter, conspiracy to sell drugs and unlawful use of a communications device.

After Leigh Brantley died of the overdose in her home in May 2021, investigators went through her phone and found texts from Smith that indicated they arranged to meet for a drug sale. Brantley died several days later.

After two days of testimony, the case went to the jury Thursday afternoon. Smith did not testify, and the jury convicted him after two hours of deliberations.

He faces sentencing next month.