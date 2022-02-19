Raines & Ribault compete in annual High School Heritage Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a step back in time Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark, where Raines and Ribault high school players played a pre-season game, giving a nod to the past in the 3rd annual High School Heritage Classic.

The players suited up in customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms — a salute to the Negro leagues team based in Jacksonville from 1938 to 1942.

The winner earns the A. Philip Randolph Cup, commemorating the civil rights activist who moved to Jacksonville in 1891.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp helping host the event, recognizing how past players laid the foundation for today’s sport.

Last year’s classic was delayed a week due to rain. This time, the heavy rain held off.

The regular baseball season is set to start Monday.