JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – One person is dead and another person is injured after a car struck them at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and 12th Street.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene around 8 p.m. They have not released any information in regards to the driver of the car. Eastbound traffic is being rerouted at Penman Road, and westbound traffic is being rerouted at 10th Street.

This is an ongoing story, and we will provide updates as soon as we get them.