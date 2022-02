JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who left her house on foot and has not returned.

Chloe Yonkosky was last seen in the area of Assisi Lane and Cypress Landing Drive. She was seen wearing a black and purple sweater, and light purple and half black leggings with unknown color shoes. She has blue eyes and purple hair.

Anyone who has seen or who may know Chloe’s location is asked to immediately call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or 911.