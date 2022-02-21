Florida gas prices set new 2022 high, AAA says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices reached a new 2022 high last week when they hit $3.51 per gallon, AAA said Monday.

According to the Auto Club Group, that’s 15 cents more than last year’s high and the highest daily average price since July 2014.

As of Monday, according to AAA, Florida’s average price for gasoline was down 1 cent to $3.50. That’s still 5 cents more than this time last week and 90 cents more than this time last year.

Duval County’s average was $3.46 as of Monday. Nationwide, it was $3.53.

AAA offers these tips to save on gasoline: