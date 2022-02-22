76º
Former state attorney strikes plea deal on conspiracy, extorsion, fraud charges

Jeff Siegmeister now faces up to 48 years in prison, $1M in fines

Joe McLean, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jeffrey Siegmeister, who was a state attorney representing Columbia and six other North Florida counties for nearly seven years until he resigned suddenly in December 2019, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges including conspiracy, extortion, and fraud.

Siegmeister struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to four of the twelve charges brought against him: conspiracy to use the facility of commerce for unlawful activity, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion, wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

While the sentencing is yet to come, the cumulative sentencing guidelines mean Siegmeister is facing up to 48 years in prison, up to $1 million in fines and an obligation to pay restitution in full.

The full plea agreement documents are expected to be made public in the coming days.

