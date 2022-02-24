Rev. of Jacksonville congregation of Russians, Ukrainians: ‘I pray for the people’

Russia has launched an invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases, and Ukraine’s government is pleading for help as civilians attempt to flee.

Here in Jacksonville, the Rev. Anatoli Kadaev is leads a congregation of people from both countries with the First Russian-Ukrainian Baptist Church, which holds service at Lake Shore Baptist Church. News4JAX asked him about the conflict between the two countries.

“I always hope that it will, eventually, the wisdom will prevail. But this is what happened. This is a big surprise for me,” said Kadaev. “We have a congregation of 103 members. We follow, you know, this (the Bible).”

He says despite the turmoil and loss of life in Ukraine, his church members have a Christian love between them.

“It’s scary, even for us. We live now in a nuclear era and who knows what’s in the mind of this guy, (Vladimir) Putin,” Kadaev explained.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant today.

Right now, the reverend says they’re praying for wisdom, even though it’s hard to trust what Russian and Ukrainian leaders are saying. He says he turns to people on the ground.

“I’m personally disoriented. And now I told my wife I decided to stay away,” he said. “I hear from real living souls, not from Putin. Not from (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. My personal prayer is, I pray for the people.”

Kadaev is Russian and his wife is Ukrainian as well. He says half of the church members are Russian, and the other half are Ukrainian.

We asked the reverend if there was anything people in Jacksonville could do to help.

“Be aware, be informed,” he said.

News4JAX also received a statement from St. Alfred the Great Orthodox: “We certainly pray though, for peace and for those victimized by this conflict in our homes. We do not take political positions, and we condemn war and all violence.”