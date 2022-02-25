Gunfire, crash cause chaotic scene on Baymeadows Road

A section of Baymeadows Road near I-95 was shut down Friday morning after reports of gunfire and a crash.

One neighbor said he heard as many as six gunshots.

Jacksonville police are investigating the reported gunfire at The Avenues Luxury Apartment Homes on Baymeadows Circle.

JSO is still working to piece everything together.

A helicopter was in the area Friday morning. Police said someone is in custody, but police were also searching for someone else. It’s unknown if the person they were looking for is a witness or possibly even a victim.

A red Camaro was seen pulled off and crashed in the center median of the busy subdivision. The front airbags were deployed and the emergency flashers were on.

Crime scene tape was up as officers investigated the scene.

JSO confirmed it received a report of a shooting but said there’s no confirmation anyone was hit by gunfire.

Residents were having trouble getting through the blocked off area.

One woman who said the Baymeadows area has changed a lot—and it wasn’t long ago she saw another police helicopter. It makes her uneasy.

“It may have been about a few weeks ago, twice... one night and another night over my condo. For a while it was going on,” Lori Freidlin said. “It’s getting bad over here at Baymeadows. I’m not really happy with it anymore. I’m not going to move, but I just think I’m going to stay on the other side.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still investigating exactly what led up to the shots being fired. They said they expect the road to remain closed until at least 1 p.m.