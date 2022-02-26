Flagler County deputies arrest 2 in home invasion, homicide case

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two people in connection to a December 2021 home invasion and homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kwentel Moultrie, 23, and Taylor Manjarres, 20, are facing charges of burglary of a dwelling while armed and second-degree felony murder involving the death of 23-year-old Zaire Roberts of Palm Coast.

The Sheriff’s Office said Roberts died in a shootout in the hallway of a Regent Lane home. Authorities said Moultrie and Manjarres planned to buy drugs from a resident in the home but instead tried to rob the seller.

On Dec. 29, 2021, the FCSO says, Manjarres met with the occupant of the home. Moultrie and Roberts were hiding outside the home when Manjarres distracted the resident while Moultrie and Roberts entered the home. The resident and drug dealer, also armed, confronted Roberts. Roberts shot the resident and drug dealer twice and the resident returned shots at Roberts in self-defense killing him, according to investigators.

Moultrie and Manjarres then left the scene in a nearby car.

“This was a difficult case made more difficult because the home invasion victim was not immediately forthcoming and detectives had to use all investigative means at their disposal to solve this case.” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This crime occurred because the victim was a drug dealer. Because if he was not selling drugs, this crime likely would not have occurred. But, sometimes in law enforcement, you have to work with the devil to get the other devils involved in a crime.”

Moultrie has an extensive criminal history including six felony and four misdemeanor arrests.