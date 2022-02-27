Jacksonville designer gets national attention thanks to Kim Kardashian candle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A prayer candle with Kim Kardashian’s face on it has been getting a lot of attention on social media lately and it has a local connection to Jacksonville.

Jacksonville resident and designer Bobby K owns a boutique in Springfield. He and his husband come up with funny and unique gifts and distribute them to different stores around the country.

Earlier, this month his phone began ringing nonstop after Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson confirmed that Kardashian was his girlfriend while referencing Bobby K’s candle during an interview with People Magazine.

Davidson bought the candle at a store Bobby K distributes to in New York. Ever since, Bobby K said the candle has been selling out at various boutiques around the country.

“We basically woke up on a Tuesday morning and had hundreds of tags online before we knew it we were getting phone calls for lots of large media outlets and asking questions,” he told News4JAX.

Now several companies are asking for more creative designs. They already make candles featuring Bob Saget, Trevor Lawernce, Oprah and others.

The first time they had this kind of attention they made a candle of former Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew during “Minshew Mania.”

You can find more stuff at ShopBobbyK.com.