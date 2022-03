On the last day of Black History Month, Fishweir Elementary School grades 3-5 held a “Live Wax Museum” to celebrate those who made impacts on the world.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On the last day of Black History Month, Fishweir Elementary School students in grades 3 through 5 held a “Live Wax Museum” to celebrate those who made impacts on the world.

The students researched historical figures -- and then dressed up as them while presenting!

The museum featured icons like Malcolm X, Michael Jackson, Bessie Coleman, Hank Aaron, Billie Holiday and others.

Teachers, staff, and students came together to make this project happen.