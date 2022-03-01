St. Johns County commissioners introduce sales tax increase, aiming for November ballot measure

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Board of Commissioners read through an official proposal Tuesday afternoon, which, if passed, would increase the county’s sales tax rate by one percent for at least the next ten years.

The revenue generated would be used to help the county improve roads, bridges, public safety and parks to account for the massive influx in population.

The county currently has approximately $500 million in total infrastructure needs:

$243 million is needed for roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure projects

$120 million for public safety enhancements, including police, fire and rescue

$88 million is needed for five parks

$49 million is needed for public libraries

The measure would move the county sales tax from 6.5 to 7.5 cents.

Voters would need to approve the tax increase before its imposed. If the commissioner approves of the measure, it will be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot.