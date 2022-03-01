Woman facing prostitution charge after undercover sting at massage parlor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A masseuse is facing a charge of prostitution following an arrest in an undercover sting at a Jacksonville massage parlor.

The arrest was reported last week at the Thai Chi Message Spa Center on University Boulevard. News4JAX has chosen not to identify the woman as the charge is a misdemeanor.

Shauntel Coley works next door at a dry cleaner and said she saw a slew of officers outside on Wednesday.

“When I came outside, there was five or six officers, all with their vests on and everything,” Coley said.

An arrest report says an undercover detective entered the business and paid the masseuse $40 for a 30-minute massage. The document goes on to say the woman led the officer to a room where she began massaging him and then offered to perform sexual acts.

The report says a predetermined take down signal was given, and police say the woman tried to take off out the back door of the business. She was then taken into custody.

News4JAX paid a visit to the massage parlor. The open sign was lit up, but the front door was locked. An employee answered a call, but when asked about the arrest, the employee said she couldn’t understand what was being asked.

It’s at least the third massage parlor in the Jacksonville area that’s been investigated by police in the past month for similar reasons.

In January, four women were arrested at New Star Massage on Baymeadows Road on prostitution charges.

Two women were also arrested at Ocean Massage in Atlantic Beach.