Longtime investigative reporter and consumer advocate Ken Amaro files to run for Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Known for his legendary “On Your Side” reports, Ken Amaro, formerly of First Coast News, filed to run for Jacksonville City Council District 1.

Amaro said in a statement on Thursday, “For more than 40 years, Jacksonville families trusted me to serve as a voice for the voiceless and be a strong advocate for honesty and integrity in our city. Today, I am proud to officially take this next step in service for our community by filing to run for City Council.”

District 1 covers the Arlington area. Amaro goes on to say in a statement, “I have been a proud resident of Arlington since 1980 and have seen firsthand the ebbs and flows my neighborhood has experienced. Now more than ever, we need a leader who will be a champion for our District, supporting safer streets through a commitment to public safety, creating a vibrant business climate through support for small business and improving our quality of life by repairing our infrastructure, fixing our roads and expanding our parks and greenspaces.”

In November, Ken Amaro retired after 42 years of being a consumer reporter at First Coast News. During that same month, the Jacksonville City Council announced a resolution honoring Ken.

Election day is Tuesday, March 21, 2023.