🔒 Choose Your View: Watch Berkman Plaza II Implosion from multiple angles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s finally gone and you got to see it live!

After 14 years and 3 months, the remains of the Berkman Plaza II condo building went up in a cloud of smoke. The City of Jacksonville imploded the never-completed project to clear the way for future development. 14 years and 3 months to the day since the parking garge collapsed during the construction process, the skeleton of the condo tower was demolished.

News4JAX’s Corley Peel and Brianna Andrews anchored our LIVE coverage with reports from Jim Piggott and Aaron Farrar on the Northbank and Southbank. Marine 4 was on the St. Johns River for the closest view available. Plus, our Southbank and TIAA Bank Field Skycams caputured the moment, as well.

News4JAX gave our News4JAX Insiders a front row seat to all the action -- and the ability to choose which camera they wanted to watch from.

Here’s how the implosion looked from those angles: