Gas prices continue to increase, quickly nearing a record in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices are quickly nearing a record in Florida.

Some people are already paying more than four dollars per gallon, and there is no sign of it slowing down. The price of gas has increased 50 cents than what it was one month ago.

The record high in Florida is $4.08 which was set back in 2008. We’re not too far from that. The average right now in Florida is $3.97.

Driving much slower in the Cadillac definitely. It’s very frustrating. As long as it’s going up, it’s breaking our wallets. It’s breaking our wallets and our pay is not going up anymore,” said Shawn Dixon.

Florida has some of the highest gas prices in the south.

Gas Buddy’s price map shows most of Northeast Florida paying between $4.04 and $4.24 per gallon.

Texas, the heart of oil county is much lower.

Then there is California where the price at some gas stations has topped five dollars.

To save on gas Triple-A suggests making sure your car is properly maintained. This will optimize fuel economy.

-Combine errands to limit driving time.

-Consider paying cash. Some gas stations charge extra per gallon for people who pay with a credit card.

-Remove excess weight from your car.

-Drive conservatively. Speeding and accelerating quickly reduces fuel economy.

You’re also encouraged to save by enrolling in savings programs.