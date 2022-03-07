Gas prices top $4 in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

The national average price for gas was $4.07 per gallon as of Monday, according to AAA. The last time it was that high was July 2008, when it was $4.11.

You may have noticed, gas prices have jumped overnight. News4JAX reporter Scott Johnson drove along U.S. 17 through Orange Park over the weekend, and gas stations were selling for $3.99 a gallon. Monday morning, that same stretch saw gas prices jump to $4.17 to $4.19 a gallon.

The line of cars outside the gas pumps at Costco on Collins Road were steady as the members only pricing for gas averaged $3.70. Down the road, a Racetrack charged $4.19.

“I miss the 2 dollars,” said driver Kenya Holmes. “$20 to fill up my car no more, it’s $30 now.”

Holmes said it’s hard to deal with when she has other bills to pay.

Driver Tyler Isenberg said, “Gas gets expensive. I’m paying almost $70 for a car, every tank of gas.”

But, one driver told News4JAX gas prices rise and fall like they did when they reached $4 a gallon in 2008.

“I think they’re adequate, believe it or not,” driver Robert Propes said. “With the push toward electric cars on the way, the oil companies are trying to get what they can while they can. It’s just good business.”

Ad

But if it doesn’t go down, Holmes said she has a limit.

“$5,” Holmes said. “At $5, I will cut back.”

Click on our interactive maps below for the latest gas prices by county in Florida and Georgia.