🔒 Inside(r) The Players: Fashion

Vic Micolucci takes you into the merchandise tent for this year’s hottest items

Vic Micolucci, I-Team reporter, anchor

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – From its earliest days on the Scottish coast to the new millennium along the coastline of Northeast Florida, golf has always made a fashion statement.

The games inventors sported knickers and driver caps. Today’s top tour players are fitted to the nines by their sponsors with bright colors and bold patterns. And anyone who’s ever walked the holes at TPC Sawgrass knows The Players is more than a golf tournament: it’s a fashion show.

Vic Micolucci takes our News4JAX Insiders inside the merchandise tent to see what this year’s hottest items are.

