JaxPort to update growth, plans for future in annual State of the Port address

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Port Authority will host its annual “State of the Port” address on Tuesday. The CEO is expected to give updates on the port’s growth and what’s expected in the future.

JaxPort will also talk about one of its biggest projects, the harbor deepening project, which it says is expected to be complete in June. JaxPort says the dredging will allow for bigger ships to pass through the channel.

The past year has been a big one for JaxPort. It set a new record for container volume last year with more than 1.4 million units -- each equivalent of a 20-foot container -- moving through the port.

Plus, more than 616,000 vehicles moved through JaxPort during the year, a 13% increase over 2020 volumes, which had been impacted by the pandemic.

And the Carnival Spirit departed on Monday, marking the return to cruising.

Ad

The port is also benefiting from supply chain issues at other ports.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in town last week to help announce Sea Land Shipping is making JaxPort its first U.S. port for container service on the east coast.

RELATED: Shipping company moving part of its operations to JaxPort, DeSantis announces

Last month, JaxPort’s Board of Directors signed off on a plan for terminal operator Ceres to modernize a 158-acre container terminal connecting Jacksonville to Asia and South America. Ceres Terminals has agreed to invest $15 million and is expected to bring up to 3,000 high-paying jobs to the port.

Ad

The “State of the Port” address is scheduled for just before noon and will be streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.