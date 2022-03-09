3 charged with vandalizing Jacksonville Catholic church

Blessing Yardley, 22, Promise Yardley, 18, and Freeman Yardley, 24, are all charged with vandalizing the church—a felony.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested three young adults suspected of vandalizing a Southside church.

Freeman “Servent” Yardley, 24, Blessing Yardley, 22, and Promise Yardley, 18, face felony charges for allegedly defacing a statue at Holy Family Catholic Church on Baymeadows Road.

Police haven’t said how they’re related but investigators say they have them on surveillance video writing the words “hail satan” and drawing a mustache on Jesus and a pentacle on the statue.

Police say they also vandalized a nearby Baptist church the same night by writing slurs on the building.

All three are in jail on a $15,000 bond since their arrest Saturday.