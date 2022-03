JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of filming a customer in the Publix on Town Center Parkway has pleaded guilty to video voyeurism, according to Duval County court records.

Court records show Kinchen Britt, 28, was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation. He was also ordered to enroll in and and complete psychosexual counseling. In addition, he cannot own a smartphone.

Britt was arrested in May 2021.