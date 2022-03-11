The Players Championship suspended due to ‘unplayable golf course conditions’

The first round of The Players picked back up Friday morning and more delays are expected as more disruptive weather moves through.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla – The Players Championship picked back up Friday morning -- which proved to be short-lived when The PGA Tour announced the first round was again suspended at 11:15 a.m.

They said it was “due to unplayable golf course conditions.”

On Thursday, the storms caused a four-hour delay, having only 66 players finish the opening round, 12 players didn’t even hit their first tee shots.

There was more than an inch of rain Thursday before the first player even set foot on the course.

The first round was delayed by an hour and after a short break, it started to pour again forcing fans like Kent Ralson to take shelter.

“Like an outdoor event, any kind of outdoor event that’s what you can expect,” Ralson says. “You just gotta live with it, but I do feel sorry for the people who live here or work here and are trying to make money raise money for charity.”

There are also more than 20 restaurant vendors at the players and the delays cause them to lose money.

“It’s part of the equation though,” Homespun Kitchen owner Aaron Levine said. “We know that coming in here. You don’t sign up for something like this and think that you’re not gonna do that. It’s like OK, there are unknown variables. You come out here and you do it.”

Players and fans are allowed on the course as long as the weather isn’t considered dangerous. There are signs posted keeping people updated.

The first round resumed at 7:15 a.m. Friday. The second round was set to start at 11 a.m. -- which will not be happening on time due to weather.