Jacksonville police find teen dead in Westside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenage boy was found dead early Saturday morning on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they found the teen, who was described as being between 15 and 17 years old, dead in an apartment at a complex on 103rd Street near Monroe Smith Road about 3 a.m.

The teen was shot, police said.

Just before that, according to JSO, a man flagged officers down, told them “he was involved in a shooting” and informed them where to go.

At last check, the man was in custody being questioned, but he had not been arrested, according to JSO.

JSO said it is not looking for any suspects.