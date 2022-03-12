Bad weather pushes back The Players again

Golf fans brave the rain to watch Xander Schauffele putt on the ninth hole during the first round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Bad weather has pushed back The Players Championship, with a Monday finish now a certainty.

The latest postponement came Saturday when The Players announced that play will not resume before noon and gates will not open ahead of that time.

Saturday gates opening no earlier than 12 p.m. pic.twitter.com/xyBoHIcFX2 — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) March 12, 2022

A four-hour weather delay Thursday led to a truncated opening round. Friday’s weather was even worse, with play getting suspended at 11:15 a.m. and the tournament unable to restart again because of steady rain and standing water across the Stadium Course. Play was then suspended at 3 p.m.

RELATED: Saturday is a Weather Authority Alert Day

PGA Tour chief referee Gary Young said that the tournament is planning for a Monday finish. Young said that he feels confident that the event can wrap up even if The Players went into a three-hole playoff.

Ad

“We are very confident at this point — we’re into a Monday finish,” Young said. “We know that. If our calculations on everything hold together and we’re able to start tomorrow, we certainly expect to be finished with the championship on Monday.”

RELATED: What you need to know about tickets, parking at the rain-delayed Players

There was more than an inch of rain Thursday before the first player even set foot on the course, and rain was steady throughout the early part of Thursday’s first round. It cleared up for a 3:15 p.m. restart and a good portion of golfers were able to get a chunk of their first round in. Only 66 players finished the opening round. Twelve players didn’t even hit their first tee shots.

Weather is expected to be an issue throughout the rest of the golf tournament, including a cold front forecasted for Sunday.

Ad

Bad weather isn’t good news for the business side of the tournament though. Two years ago, the pandemic caused the final three rounds of The Players to be canceled. Bad weather this year forces the more than 20 restaurant vendors to lose money.

RELATED: Bad weather, bad business: Rain puts damper on revenue at The Players

Despite fickle Florida weather, there hasn’t been a Monday finish at The Players since 2005. Fred Funk won that tournament, which was blasted by downpours and 35-mph winds. Funk played 32 holes on Monday and hit a five-foot par putt to win it. Had he missed that putt, the tournament would have gone to a playoff and finished Tuesday.