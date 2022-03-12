From flooding rains to freezing cold

If you live along I-95, I would protect tender plants, blooming citrus plants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After four days of rain and 4 to 8 inches of rain, the sun comes out!

Sounds great, but here comes a major freeze.

Record cold is what we will wake up to Sunday morning. The old record for March 13, is 32 degrees back in 1998.

Sunday morning should dip to 30 degrees at the airport, 36 degrees at area beaches (including The Players).

Wind chills at The Players sunrise Sunday morning will be 27 to 32 degrees.

Here’s what to expect:

Inland areas: Protect your tender plants

Beaches need to review their plants and cover tomatoes, veggies and blooming citrus trees, including anything recent planted — cover them up Saturday evening

Pets may be rather shocked by the instant cold — by Sunday afternoon, temperatures will still be cold/chilly

People — just be safe staying warm!

People (especially those going to The Players) and plants will be most impacted

Sunrise wind chills in the 20s!!!

Be careful with open flames when trying to stay warm