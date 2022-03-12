SLIDESHOW: SnapJAX users share their weather photos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four days of rain resulted in 4 to 8 inches of rain.

As heavy rainfall tracked across Northeast Florida on Saturday, SnapJAX users shared their weather photos.

RELATED: From flooding rains to freezing cold

You can view some of the photos uploaded to SnapJAX by going through the gallery above.

What is SnapJAX?

Our photo/video sharing platform is a local “Instagram meets Twitter” designed to let our viewers share what’s happening around them -- and map it by neighborhood. SnapJAX simply expands the brand to encourage you to use beyond weather photos. We want to see everything in and around Jacksonville that you think others will want to see.

Have fun with great shots at the beach or share a shot of your next family outing. When severe weather hits, alert others with pins of stormy weather or storm damage.

Ad

The News4JAX team and our meteorologist will be watching what photos and videos come in and we’ll share the best on air and online. Photos are also selected daily for use in our newsletters.

See all SnapJAX has to offer here.