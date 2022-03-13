1 dead, 1 injured after incident in Westside neighborhood: JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to News4JAX that one person died and another was taken to the hospital Sunday morning in the Duclay area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but it hasn’t released information on what happened.

Neighbors told News4JAX there has been a large police presence on Steventon Way since the morning.

News4JAX asked officers on the scene if they would give details about what happened and they said no.

There was a JSO crime scene unit van and multiple detectives looking at the house not far from Collins Road.

News4JAX spoke with a few neighbors who said they didn’t hear anything from that house this morning but were surprised to see lots of police in the area.

News4JAX also saw what looked like children being brought out of the home and put inside a car.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood and didn’t want to be identified said she saw officers running with guns Sunday morning.

“We saw a tanker truck sitting in front of one of our neighbor’s houses and we thought that there was a fire or something,” the woman said. “Not even two minutes later the area was swarmed with police. I walked down the street to see what was going on or if I could see anything, I saw police officers taking guns out of the trunk of their cars running up to a two-story house and I saw two children being brought to a police car. No shoes nothing like that and I wanted to help so I came back home and grabbed a blanket took it to make sure they were safe and comfortable.”

She said it all happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police left around 4 p.m.

News4JAX is asking JSO for more information and we will update this story if we get answers.