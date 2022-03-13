Man dies after being shot multiple times while getting out of car in Oakleaf area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died after being shot multiple times outside a home in the Oakleaf area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:20 a.m. officers were called to Beekman Lake Drive. There, they found a man in his early 20s had been shot multiple times while exiting his vehicle, heading towards a home, JSO said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

JSO is investigating to see if this shooting is related to any other recent shootings in our area.

If you have any information regarding the case, you’re asked to call JSO or CrimeStoppers.