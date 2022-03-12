Man found dead in car at Collins Road apartment complex, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Saturday in a car at an apartment complex on Collins Road near Interstate 295, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to JSO, police who responded around 8 a.m. to the complex said the man, who was described as being 30 to 40 years old, was shot several times.

Investigators said JSO got several calls around 5:45 a.m. about gunfire in the area.

Police will be canvassing the complex to speak with residents and see if there’s any surveillance video

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845 (TIPS).