1 dies, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Duclay

JSO says a man shot a woman then shot and killed himself. It happened Sunday morning inside a home on Steventon Way in the Westland Oaks neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Duclay on Sunday morning.

Deputies said a man shot a woman and then killed himself inside a home on Steventon Way in the Westland Oaks neighborhood.

Deputies said a man in his 30s was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Then police went inside the house and found a woman inside who was shot, and she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they believe the man shot the woman first, then shot himself.

JSO is still investigating the circumstances and and say an autopsy will be done to confirm how the man died.

We spoke with one woman anonymously who says this doesn’t happen in her neighborhood.

“We saw a tanker truck sitting in front of one of our neighbor’s houses and we thought that there was a fire or something,” the woman said. “Not even two minutes later, the area was swarmed with police. I walked down the street to see what was going on or if I could see anything. I saw police officers taking guns out of the trunk of their cars running up to a two-story house.”

The woman says she saw 10 to 12 police cars Sunday morning and said she doesn’t hear about this kind of thing in her neighborhood.

If you have any information on this shooting, call JSO or Crimestoppers.