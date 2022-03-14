Attorney representing survivors of church sex assaults holds news conference Monday

The Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ on Old Kings Road North

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorney Cynthia Crawford, representing survivors of sex assaults linked to Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, said she is holding a news conference today.

News4JAX obtained a report late last week on the almost 30-year investigation into three men linked to the church. The men were arrested for child sexual abuse.

A report from 2003 names pastor Paul Dyal, 78, specifically. The report details a person telling police they were molested after staying overnight at the pastor’s house.

Dyal’s house is on the property of the church on Old Kings Road North.

The 78-year-old is in jail now, arrested Wednesday, charged with capital sexual assault and is a suspect in an investigation with multiple reports of sexual and physical abuse of minors at the church.

Jerome Teschendorf, 68, and Vernon Williamson, 85, were also arrested and charged with capital sexual battery.

JSO believes there are more victims or witness who have not come forward.

On Friday, Crawford released this statement:

My name is Cynthia Crawford and I represent multiple victims of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church where Paul Dyal was a leader, Jerome Teschendorf and Vernon Williamson were members. Our clients provided information to law enforcement which revealed both long-term sexual and physical abuse of minors in the church spanning a period of over forty years. Many of the victims have been diminished, extorted and shut up. We rest easier now that their voices have been heard. We still need more information and are seeking more stories. My office can be reached at 904.422.4634. We will have a press conference on Monday where you will hear more from these brave victims.