The Players is heading to the eighth Monday finish in tournament history

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – For the first time in 17 years – The Players Championship is stretching into Monday.

Rain delays pushed back play and forced the tournament into an extra day for the eighth time in its history.

There are a few things fans need to know before they go.

Good news – Organizers announced that any tournament round ticket from this year’s tournament can be used to get in on Monday. You also won’t have to pay for parking in the general lot – with TPC making those spots complimentary for Monday – as long as you have a pass between Thursday and Sunday to show.

It’s important to note that tickets won’t be sold for Monday’s round – so, you’ll want to find a pass from one of the first four days – in order to get in.

Again, all this was because of that heavy rain that was dumped on us Thursday and Friday.

Thursday saw a four-hour delay Thursday – which led to a shortened opening round.

Then, Friday’s weather hit even harder – and play was suspended at 11:15 a.m. and couldn’t resume because there was too much water collected on the course.

The course has absorbed roughly three inches of rain over the last two days.

These delays do have a ripple effect as well. Two years ago, the pandemic caused the final three rounds of The Players to be canceled.

The bad weather this year has led to around 20 restaurant vendors losing revenue.