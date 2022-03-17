Mother who helped launch Title IX probe of St. Johns County schools running for board seat

This screenshot was captured from a News4JAX interview with Nancy Tray on June 15, 2021.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The woman who helped launch a federal Title IX investigation into the St. Johns County School District’s dress code is now running to serve on its school board.

Nancy Tray filed paperwork Wednesday, launching a campaign for the District 1 seat, currently held by Beverly Slough.

Tray has three children in the district and has been one of the most vocal critics of the dress code policy.

Last year, Tray filed a Title IX complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights over the methods administrators used to implement the dress code policy and against the language contained within that policy.

Tray had been interviewed by the OCR in early April 2021, but an official federal investigation wasn’t launched until the district caught national attention over a controversy involving edited yearbook photos of female students at Bartram Trail High School.

The election for St. Johns County School Board will coincide with the midterms on Nov. 8.

Two other school board seats are also up for grabs in November, District 3 and District 4.

School board member Bill Mignon currently represents District 3 but he told News4JAX on Thursday he is not running for reelection. Mignon, 84, has served on the board for the last 16 years. Right now, there are four candidates vying for his seat: Lauren Abell, Manila Clough, William Kelman and Doug Russo. Mignon said he is throwing his support behind Abell.

Kelly Barrera, who currently represents District 4, is running for reelection but is not facing any challengers as of Thursday.