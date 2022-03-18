83º
Hundreds of dogs up for adoption during event at Clay County Fair

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Local animal rescues and shelters are coming together for an event on April 2 at the Clay County Agricultural Fair where hundreds of dogs will be up for adoption.

The event will take place under the Cattlemen’s Arena.

There will be dogs from The London Sanctuary, Fawns Family Small Dogs, Team Paw Paws, Clay County Animal Services, Safe Animal Shelter, Twisted Oaks Food Pantry, Helping Hounds Project and more.

They will have dog treats, pet supplies, trainers, and dog ice cream.

Dogs are not allowed in -- only the dogs being adopted are allowed (unless it is a service animal).

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

