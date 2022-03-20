A Jacksonville teen was killed in a drive-by 12 years ago. Her family is keeping her name alive

It has been 12 years since 16-year-old Tiphne Hollis was killed in a drive-by shooting on Jacksonville’s west side. Her killer still hasn’t been found. On Sunday, family and friends held a vigil for her to keep her name and story alive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been 12 years since 16-year-old Tiphne Hollis was killed in a drive-by shooting on Jacksonville’s west side.

Her killer still hasn’t been found.

On Sunday, family and friends held a vigil for her to keep her name and story alive.

The family said they won’t stop saying her name and her story until her killer was found.

Hollis was killed in a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Calvin and Belfort streets in the Mixon Town neighborhood.

“It still feels like it happened yesterday,” said Tiambar Hollis, sister of the victim.

Tiambar Hollis was in the car when Tiphne was shot.

“Her last words were, ‘oh god.’ She fell into my lap in the car,” said Tiambar Hollis.

Family and friends wore her favorite color purple on Sunday afternoon at a vigil at the intersection where she was killed.

They said prayers and shared memories. They also lit candles in honor of her.

Shanda Whitaker-Ward, Tiphne’s mother, said she has no intention of letting go of the effort to solve the case, no matter how long it takes.

Ad

“Today I wanted to come out because it’s not just about Tiffany, it’s about all of the senseless violence that’s going on in Jacksonville. I want our mothers and fathers to stand up,” Whitaker-Ward said.

Whitaker-Ward said she came back to the scene of the crime and held the vigil not only for her daughter, but because she wants the gun violence in Jacksonville to stop.

“Tt’s not just about Tiffany. It’s about all of the senseless violence that’s going on in Jacksonville. I want our mothers and fathers to stand up,” said Whitaker-Ward.