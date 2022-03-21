First ‘diverging diamond’ interchange opens in Duval County

Duval County’s first diverging diamond interchange opened Monday morning at J. Turner Butler Boulevard and San Pablo.

As with any new traffic pattern -- drivers will need to pay attention to new signage and watch out for orange cones and slow down.

In a diverging diamond interchange, two directions of traffic will briefly drive on the opposite side of the road.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it helps ease congestion and can improve safety because it eliminates the need to turn left in front of oncoming traffic.

While this is the first diverging diamond in Duval County, Northeast Florida’s first opened at I-95 and State Road 200 in Yulee back in 2020.

Drivers are asked to pay attention and follow the new traffic pattern with caution.

FDOT said this is temporary, but didn’t say when it would change again.