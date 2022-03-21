💲 Save on St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Tickets 🎟️

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Get your taste buds ready.
The second annual St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival returns to the nation’s oldest city, May 6-8. The World Golf Hall of Fame, the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort and the historic district of St. Augustine are the host location sites for the 2022 festival: A showcase of culinary, beverage and culture that highlights celebrity guest chefs, celebrity winemakers/ proprietors, local chefs, artisans and local craft spirits/beers.
With inflation and record-high gas prices eating into your budget, News4JAX has some discounts to help you save on the price of admission and the chance to win a 3-day/2-night stay at the festival with entry to some of the most popular events with the Insider Ultimate Foodie Staycation sweepstakes.
The general public can save $10 on General Admission for the Main Event on Saturday, May 7 by using the promo code: WJXT10.
Note: This offer is only valid for general admission tickets bought March 21 - May 6. Only one discount will be applied to your purchase
There’s an even bigger discount available, but it’s only for News4JAX Insiders. To take advantage of 20% of all tickets*, sign up for an Insider account and then look for this story on your profile page.
*(The discount exludes Master Classes and Dinners on Thursday and Saturday night).
St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Events
- River Walk Tastings
- Winemaker’s Dinner
- Epicurean Master Classes
- Smoke on the Walk
- Rise & Shine
- Main Event - St. Augustine F + W Festival
- Hall of Fame - VIP Lounge
- Preserved Restaurant Wine Dinner
- Masters of Fire
- The Jazz Brunch