💲 Save on St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Tickets 🎟️

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Get your taste buds ready.

The second annual St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival returns to the nation’s oldest city, May 6-8. The World Golf Hall of Fame, the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort and the historic district of St. Augustine are the host location sites for the 2022 festival: A showcase of culinary, beverage and culture that highlights celebrity guest chefs, celebrity winemakers/ proprietors, local chefs, artisans and local craft spirits/beers.

With inflation and record-high gas prices eating into your budget, News4JAX has some discounts to help you save on the price of admission and the chance to win a 3-day/2-night stay at the festival with entry to some of the most popular events with the Insider Ultimate Foodie Staycation sweepstakes.

The general public can save $10 on General Admission for the Main Event on Saturday, May 7 by using the promo code: WJXT10.

Note: This offer is only valid for general admission tickets bought March 21 - May 6. Only one discount will be applied to your purchase

There’s an even bigger discount available, but it’s only for News4JAX Insiders. To take advantage of 20% of all tickets*, sign up for an Insider account and then look for this story on your profile page.

*(The discount exludes Master Classes and Dinners on Thursday and Saturday night).

