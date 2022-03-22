15-year-old girl struck by SUV on A1A & critically injured, troopers say

A 15-year-old girl was struck by a sport utility vehicle and critically injured Monday night in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. on State Road A1A just south of South Central Avenue -- near Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area.

According to FHP, the SUV was traveling south when it struck the teen while she was crossing the roadway.

An FHP news release noted that the teen was not in a crosswalk and that stretch of A1A is not lighted.

The teen, who is listed in the news release as being from Germany, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said the SUV driver, a 74-year-old Flagler Beach woman, was not hurt.