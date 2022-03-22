New trial date to be set for former JEA execs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The trial of two former JEA executives indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud is set to be delayed, court documents show.

Former JEA Chief Executive Officer Aaron Zahn and former JEA Chief Financial Officer Ryan Wannemacher entered not guilty pleas in federal court earlier this month on the charges.

Wannemacher’s attorneys then filed a motion to delay the motion deadlines and the trial date itself. They didn’t ask for a specific date but said it could be worked out at an April 18 status conference.

Separately, Zahn’s attorneys filed a motion asking to delay the April 18 hearing due to a conflict one of the attorneys had.

A judge has now moved their hearing one day later -- to April 19 at 10 a.m.

The judge will set a new trial date, status conference dates and new motion deadlines at that time.

The trial date was set for May 2.